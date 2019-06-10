Hainan recycling plan

Home » Nation

South China’s island province of Hainan will unveil a plan to implement mandatory household recycling rules by 2020. It aims to achieve a waste recycling rate above 35 percent by 2021, according to the provincial department of housing and urban-rural development. Hainan mainly disposes of household garbage by sanitary landfills and incineration. The province has built 21 domestic waste-disposal facilities, including 16 landfills and five incineration power plants.