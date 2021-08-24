Hangzhou warns on cadre-business ties

Home » Nation

Communist Party of China members in Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country’s graft watchdog said yesterday.

The statement from the local arm of Central Commission for Discipline Inspection came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior Party official in Hangzhou, city Party secretary Zhou Jiangyong.

Zhou is under investigation for “serious violations of discipline and laws,” the CCDI said without giving details.

Zhou became Hangzhou’s Party chief in May 2018 and previously held positions in charge of development zones in the cities of Ningbo and Zhoushan, all of which are in Zhejiang Province, state media said.

The highlights of the anti-corruption campaign include preventing conflicts of interest between leading officials and commercial entities, investigating illegal borrowing, and supervising illegal businesses run by spouses and children of officials.

Hangzhou government has underlined 10 possible conflicts of interest and ordered officials to give written reports if they find problems within three months.

Yesterday, the CDDI said close to 25,000 current Party cadres in leadership positions in the eastern city, as well as those who had retired within the last three years, have conducted “self examinations” to review any potential conflicts of interest.

If officials haven’t reported spouses and children’s business, made up reports or transferred profits, they will be severely punished.

Hangzhou is home to more than 10 million people as well as some of China’s top software and Internet companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and its financial affiliate, Ant Group.

Late on Sunday, Ant Group dismissed claims that some individuals bought company shares ahead of its planned IPO last November, saying it had “strictly followed laws and regulations” in an “open and transparent” IPO process.