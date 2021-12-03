Advanced Search

December 3, 2021

Harbin to reward citizens for ‘positive’ test

By Chen Xiaoli | 00:07 UTC+8 December 3, 2021 | Print Edition

HARBIN City in northeast China is luring people to take the nucleic acid test by saying that those who test positive for COVID-19 stand to win 10,000 yuan (US$1,570) as a reward.

Authorities in the capital of Heilongjiang Province said in a statement that residents are being encouraged to take the test for any sign of discomfort or display symptoms like fever and cough.

The city government advised its citizens to pay close attention to the latest information on locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and report to the authorities if they are the close contacts of infected persons.

Harbin confirmed one new locally transmitted case. Two people also tested positive in preliminary screenings yesterday.

