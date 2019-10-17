Home » Nation

“Legend of Deification,” a new animated film by the same studio that produced this year’s hit “Ne Zha,” is set for release during the upcoming Chinese New Year. An adaptation of the protagonist’s classic image as head of all gods in Chinese literature, it deals with the struggles of the heavenly figure Jiang Ziya as a regular human. Jiang is a mythological sage based on a real man who helped Zhou kings overthrow the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC).