Health firm boss jailed over scam

Chinese health product company Quanjian was fined 100 million yuan (US$14.4 million) for organizing and leading a pyramid scheme, a court in north China’s Tianjin said yesterday.

Shu Yuhui, the founder and chairman of Quanjian Nature Medicine Technology Development Co Ltd, was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined 50 million yuan, said the People’s Court of Wuqing District of Tianjian.

Another 11 defendants were also sentenced to prison for three to six years and fined.

All defendants pleaded guilty.

The Tianjin-based healthcare product maker and the 12 defendants had been accused of organizing and leading a scheme that used false advertising to cheat thousands out of their savings by selling health products.

Chinese authorities launched a nationwide campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health product market after an investigation into the Quanjian case started in December 2018.

In January 2019, police arrested Shu, amid allegations of fraudulent practice following the death of a 7-year-old girl who had used the company’s products as part of her cancer treatment.

According to online outlet China News Service, shoe pads were one of the company’s many products sold for 1,068 yuan.

Quanjian claimed the insoles are able to cure neck arthritis, bowlegs and even heart diseases.