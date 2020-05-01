Health insurance drug catalog changes

Home » Nation

THE drug catalog covered by basic health care insurance in China will be adjusted once a year in principle under a dynamic mechanism, according to a draft released yesterday by the National Healthcare Security Administration to solicit public opinions.

The mechanism will be established and improved to adjust the drug catalog once a year in principle, in line with the draft version of the interim regulation on medicines covered by basic health care insurance, the administration said.

Chemical drugs, biological products or ready-for-use traditional Chinese medicine included in the catalog should be those already approved by medical authorities, the draft suggested.

Drugs made from endangered animals and plants, those whose approval has been revoked, or those that failed in the risk evaluation should be removed from the coverage.

For most medicines, the expense covered by basic health care insurance should be set upon its inclusion into the list, the draft noted.