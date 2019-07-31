Healthy aging plan

Home » Nation

China has over 180 million elderly citizens suffering from chronic diseases, of whom 75 percent have more than one, according to the National Health Commission. The average life expectancy of Chinese people was 77 years in 2018 but healthy life expectancy was 68.7 years, meaning people are living more than eight years with diseases, said Wang Haidong, director of the NHC’s Department of Ageing and Health. The State Council has issued a guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative, to promote elderly people’s health, improve their quality of life and realize healthy aging.