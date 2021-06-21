Heavy rains wreak havoc in northeast

Home » Nation

Continuous downpours have flooded several rivers and disrupted traffic in the Greater Khingan Range in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, the provincial center for hydrology and water resources said on Saturday.

As of 8am Saturday, the water level of Mohe station in the main stream of Heilong River exceeded the warning level by 0.55 meters, and the water levels of all stations in the main stream of the Heilong River showed an upward trend.

The center at 11am on Saturday issued a red alert for floods for the Guqigu section of Huma River. The water level is still on the rise.

The incessant rain has destroyed bridges on several highways, disrupted traffic and flooded houses, according to the department in charge of traffic control in the region.

Tahe County, one of the worst-hit areas, has dispatched 1,161 personnel to take part in flood control and emergency rescue operation and help transfer local residents to safety.

The Greater Khingan Range is China’s largest state-owned forest farm, dotted with forests, grasslands, and wetlands.