The story appears on
Page A8
March 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Heavy-lift space carrier to take off in 2030
China has made significant progress in the development of the key technologies of the heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Long March-9, which is expected to make its maiden flight around 2030.
The development of the heavy-lift rocket will greatly improve China’s capacity of entering outer space. The Long March-9 rocket will support the country’s space industry development, utilization of space resources and deep space exploration, experts from the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology said.
The carrying capacity of the Long March-9 will be five times that of the Long March-5, currently the largest carrier rocket. The heavy-lift rocket is expected to help China realize manned lunar exploration, taking samples from Mars back to Earth, and other deep space explorations.
