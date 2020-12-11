Heilongjiang reports 2 cases of COVID-19

Home » Nation

NORTHEAST China’s Heilongjiang Province yesterday reported two new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, local authorities said.

One of the patient is a 40-year-old man surnamed Kong, who works on disinfection facilities at the customs of Dongning City, said the city’s COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters. He tested positive on Wednesday and was later diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Dongning has activated an emergency plan, sending teams to conduct epidemiological investigations, carry out nucleic acid testing and disinfect the places visited by the patient.

His close contacts have undergone nucleic acid testing and are under medical observation.

Last night, the border city of Suifenhe, which had experienced infection flare-up in March and April, reported a new COVID-19 case. The 39-year-old male patient had been unloading imports in a trade zone from November 30 to December 4.

To prevent a relapse of the COVID-19 epidemic, several cities in Heilongjiang will start school winter vacations earlier than scheduled.

The cities of Harbin, Suihua and Yichun have changed the starting date of winter vacations to as early as December 31, the provincial education department of Heilongjiang said yesterday, extending the break by about half month.

In Harbin, the provincial capital, primary and junior high school students, except those in the graduating year, will commence their winter vacation on January 1. In Yichun, the starting date has been set at December 31 for all primary and junior high school students.