Help for poverty-stricken, the elderly and children

THE Chinese government took a number of major measures last year to assist people living in poverty, children in rural areas, as well as the elderly.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs earmarked 2.25 billion yuan (US$335 million), about 80 percent of its welfare lottery fund, for 22 most poverty-stricken provincial areas.

The ministry has improved the welfare of the severely ill and disabled by granting them an individual living allowance on top of their family plans.

So far, minimum living allowances across the country have reached or surpassed the national poverty alleviation standard.

Other measures include sending professional social workers to poverty-stricken areas and improving community governance.

The ministry also said subsidies and allowances have brought benefits to more than 30 million elderly people, with allowance systems for the elderly established in all provinces nationwide.

Subsidy systems for elderly care services have been built in 30 provinces and nursing subsidy systems in 29 provinces.

The ministry has made continuous efforts to improve the service quality of elderly care homes.

Checks in 2018 found 163,000 safety hazards and other problems, and 90 percent of them have been solved.

People now have more elderly care choices. As of the end of 2018, there were nearly 30,000 elderly care institutions with 7.5 million beds across the country.

In the future, the ministry will continue optimizing services of elderly care homes, push forward elderly care services in downtown areas of big cities, and initiate renovation and upgrading of elderly care homes in rural areas, especially those that are in poverty-stricken areas.

Children living impoverished lives in rural areas were also taken care of by more than 650,000 children affairs supervisors.

These supervisors attend to children nationwide living in poverty, who have disabilities or who lack legal guardians.

In June 2016, the State Council released a guideline on ensuring subsistence, basic medical care, schooling and custody for children in need, demanding village and neighborhood committees hire children affairs supervisors.

The supervisors are responsible for helping children register with authorities, regularly visit the children’s households and provide assistance to the families.

Minister of Civil Affairs Huang Shuxian said the ministry would stipulate a new guideline on improving local child care and protection systems and measures in 2019.

China aims to lift all rural residents living below the current poverty line out of poverty by next year.