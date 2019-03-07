Help for victims of crime, civil offenses

Home » Nation

The people’s procuratorates, or China’s state organs of legal supervision, are to strengthen judicial assistance to victims of crimes or civil offenses who are unable to gain compensation through lawsuits.

The move will aid China in winning the ongoing battle against poverty, according to a directive jointly released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

Under the directive, procuratorial agencies at various levels and local government offices in charge of poverty alleviation and development affairs will strengthen exchanges of information about poor and needy people who were victims in criminal or civil cases and ensure such cases are given priority by procurators.

Victims of crimes or offenses whose living conditions have become difficult will be offered timely judicial assistance, which usually comes in the form of funds.

In follow-up measures, procuratorial agencies and poverty alleviation offices will work to mobilize various aspects of society to help poor people through employment, relocation, education and medical assistance.