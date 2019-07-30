Advanced Search

July 30, 2019

Helping the needy

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 30, 2019 | Print Edition

China had spent 8.61 billion yuan (US$1.25 billion) to support people in special difficulties by the end of March, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said yesterday. More than 4.78 million people are living in difficult situations in the country, including the elderly, the disabled and minors who are incapable of working, have no source of income and have no others to rely on for support. Among the needy people, nearly 4.5 million are from rural areas while the remaining 286,000 from urban areas, said Jia Weizhou, a spokesperson for the MCA.

