Henan wetland parks

Henan Province will build 27 new wetland parks to protect and restore the wetland in the province, the provincial forestry bureau said.

The parks will be set up in 11 cities, including the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, and they can be used for scientific, cultural, educational and recreational activities. By the end of 2020, the wetland area in the province reached about 326,000 hectares, accounting for 52 percent of the provincial total.