Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

January 6, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Henan wetland parks

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 6, 2021 | Print Edition

Henan Province will build 27 new wetland parks to protect and restore the wetland in the province, the provincial forestry bureau said.

The parks will be set up in 11 cities, including the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, and they can be used for scientific, cultural, educational and recreational activities. By the end of 2020, the wetland area in the province reached about 326,000 hectares, accounting for 52 percent of the provincial total.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿