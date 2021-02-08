Hero delivers life-saving rescue

Home » Nation

The date — January 19, 2021 — will perhaps forever remain etched to the memories of Wang Yong, a deliveryman working in Xi’an, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

After all, the 42-year-old went beyond his call of duty of delivering goods and managed to snatch a client from the clutches of death.

About 2pm that day, Wang realized that one of the three orders he had received was for “Suxiao Jiuxin Pill,” a compound Chinese traditional medicine used in an emergency for treating heart attacks. So, he decided to prioritize the delivery of medicine.

But, before he could reach the destination his phone buzzed to a message from the client. “I’m too sick to get off the bed. Please bring the pills in, the door is left unlocked,” it read.

Wang reached the client’s home within 10 minutes and upon arriving he saw two kids — one toddler and the other about 6 — and their mother lying on the bed.

“The room was in a mess and it hadn’t been cleaned for days. I could tell she was very sick and could barely move or speak,” he recalled.

Wang offered to send the 34-year-old single mother to a hospital but she declined. He only managed to add the lady on his WeChat in case an emergency befalls.

“Worried as I was, I reckoned it was not convenient for a man like me to stay there,” Wang said.

The entire afternoon while delivering other orders Wang continued to be concerned about the lady. Although he sent a message to check on her condition, there was no response for a long time.

At 6pm, when Wang was about to have dinner, he received a message.

“None of the medicines have worked. I can’t move my legs,” it said.

Wang sensed the situation was grave and swung to her rescue. On his way, he turned to an on-duty traffic cop named Liu Dong for help.

Liu said Wang was repeatedly screaming “someone’s gonna die.” Liu and Wang jumped into a police car and rushed to her rescue.

Footage from Liu’s bodycam shows a child opening the door around 7pm. By then the woman’s condition had worsened.

She was immediately rushed to the Xi’an Central Hospital, where she was diagnosed with cardiogenic asthma, a life-threatening heart disease.

“If she hadn’t reached the hospital in time, she would have died,” said Bao Jianjun, a cardiologist. The woman, surnamed Wang, gave a thumbs up while talking about the deliveryman.

“Without him, I couldn’t have survived. I’ll be grateful to him for the rest of my life,” she said.