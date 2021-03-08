‘Hi Mom’ is all-time box office No. 2

Home » Nation

The tear-jerker “Hi, Mom” on Saturday overtook the 2019 animated fantasy “Ne Zha” to become the second highest-grossing film ever screened in China.

The directorial debut of comedian and actress Jia Ling saw total ticket sales reach 5.04 billion yuan (US$776 million).

The 2017 action-adventure film “Wolf Warrior 2” tops the all-time box office chart with total revenue of 5.69 billion yuan, according to the China Movie Data Information Network.

“Hi, Mom” opened on the Spring Festival on February 12. The comedy stars Jia as a devoted daughter who, saddened by her mother’s accidental death, is transported back to 1981, where she meets her mother and tries to improve her fate using ideas from the future.