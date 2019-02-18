High praise for award-winning actor

Home » Nation

LEADING lights in Shanghai’s film and theater industries have praised actor Wang Jingchun, who has won a Silver Bear for Best Actor in the film “So Long, My Son” at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

Chinese actress Yong Mei also won a Silver Bear for Best Actress in the film.

“So Long, My Son,” directed by Wang Xiaoshuai, is a family saga spanning 30 years.

The story of one family dealing with the loss of their son, masterfully brought to life by Wang and Yong, has moved many viewers to tears at Berlinale.

A graduate from Shanghai Theater Academy, Wang is also a member of Shanghai Film Group Corp’s Actors’ Troupe.

The troupe, founded in 1953, has trained many talented actors who went on to big things in the local film industry.

Ren Zhonglun, chairman of Shanghai Film Group, spoke highly of Wang’s diligence, perseverance and enthusiasm for art.

“Wang is adept at portraying ordinary people on the screen,” Ren said.

“He has superb artistic creativity and a good understanding of life. Many of his movies are not just artistically acclaimed. ‘Time Raiders,’ an adventure film starring him was also a box-office sensation. It reaped an impressive 1 billion yuan (US$148 million) in 2016.”

Ren added that the success of “So Long, My Son” shows the increasing influence of Chinese cinema and culture on the international arena.

The locally produced movie, as well as a few outstanding realistic movies on its heels, will also help to shape the cultural brand of Shanghai.

Shanghai Film Group is now shooting a highly expected film “Qomolangma,” which also stars Wang, Wu Jing and He Lin.

The film tells a touching story about China’s mountaineers. It will be released in October.

Professor Shi Chuan from Shanghai Theater Academy attributes Wang’s success to his in-depth analysis and exploration of the characters.

He is thrilled to see an increasing number of Chinese actors display their strength and hardworking spirit in recent years, including Liao Fan and Deng Chao.

“Wang amazed me with his vivid performance in many movies, including ‘Flowers’ and ‘The Founding of An Army’,” Shi said. “His acting is never stereotyped. It is also an encouragement for actors who don’t have eye-catching appearance.”

Wang and Liao also founded the Chunfan Art Film Center, which offers art-house movies and public exchange.

“Synonyms,” co-produced by France, Israel and Germany, won the Golden Bear for Best Film.