Ho announces political plan for Macau’s future

Ho Iat Seng, the candidate for the fifth-term chief executive of China’s Macau Special Administrative Region, announced his political platform on Saturday, which focuses on economy and people’s livelihood.

At a meeting held with the members of the SAR’s chief executive election committee, Ho elaborated his goal and plan for Macau’s future development if elected.

He said his decision to run for the post was made from his love for China and deep feeling for Macau, with a strong desire to serve Macau residents.

Ho said his motto for the election is “Unity and Effort, Change and Innovation.” Unity and effort is where Macau finds its strength, while change and innovation is what Macau needs to keep pace with the changing era, he said.

The candidate put forward his plan for future work with five sections, including public governance, diversified economy, people’s livelihood, youth development and cultural cooperation.

He said Macau would take the development of a world center of tourism and leisure, and the building of a service platform for trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries as basis, to promote an appropriate, diversified and rational layout of the industrial structure, and to realize the sustainable long-term development.

If elected, Ho said that he will accelerate the public housing program, and address the housing needs of residents with different incomes, especially of the “sandwich class” who are neither eligible to apply for public rental housing nor able to afford private housing, and young people.

Ho also said he will improve the comprehensive quality and competitiveness of young people, implement active policies on youth employment and entrepreneurship, and actively encourage young people to participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Ho responded to the questions of some members of the chief executive election committee, concerning housing, education, employment, environment protection and gaming industry.

The two-week promotion period of election campaign started from Saturday. Ho’s campaign office will organize over 40 public activities during this period.