Holiday extended in Hubei

CHINESE authorities yesterday approved a further extension of the Spring Festival holiday due to the novel coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei Province.

Hubei should extend the holiday to an “appropriate extent.”

People in Hubei whose workplaces are outside the province were also granted an extended holiday and were asked to stay put.

For regions where the number of new confirmed cases is rapidly increasing or where big risks exist, necessary measures, such as postponing starting dates of business and school, may also be adopted following due legal procedures, a statement issued after a meeting said.