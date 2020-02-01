Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

February 1, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Holiday extended in Hubei

Source: Xinhua | 00:24 UTC+8 February 1, 2020 | Print Edition

CHINESE authorities yesterday approved a further extension of the Spring Festival holiday due to the novel coronavirus in hard-hit Hubei Province.

Hubei should extend the holiday to an “appropriate extent.”

People in Hubei whose workplaces are outside the province were also granted an extended holiday and were asked to stay put.

For regions where the number of new confirmed cases is rapidly increasing or where big risks exist, necessary measures, such as postponing starting dates of business and school, may also be adopted following due legal procedures, a statement issued after a meeting said.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿