The story appears on
Page A2
October 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hong Kong on verge of technical recession
HONG Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday that the city’s economy may enter a technical recession and record a negative full-year growth for 2019, and calling for an end to violence soon.
The HKSAR government’s economic advisers are scheduled to publish the estimates on Hong Kong’s economic growth in the third quarter of 2019 tomorrow. If the quarter-on-quarter economic growth in the third quarter turns out to be negative, together with the negative growth in the second quarter, it will indicate that Hong Kong’s economy is entering a technical recession, Lam said.
In August, the HKSAR government revised downward the real economic growth forecast for 2019 as a whole to 0 to 1 percent, from an earlier estimate of 2 to 3 percent. However, it is now estimated that the full-year growth for 2019 is likely to be negative.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.