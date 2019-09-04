Hong Kong situation still ‘grim and complex’

Home » Nation

THE situation in Hong Kong is taking a positive turn, but it remains “grim and complex,” Yang Guang, a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council said yesterday.

The small number of radical rioters have doubled down on their violent activities and committed outrageous crimes in a frenzy of insane rampage in some places, which have gone far beyond the category of normal demonstrations, Yang said at a press conference.

Ending violence and chaos and restoring order, which is the top priority of Hong Kong, has become the broadest consensus and the strongest call of people from all walks of life in Hong Kong, said Yang.

China has reached the crucial juncture of safeguarding the bottom line of “one Country, two Systems” principle and maintaining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, he said.

The spokesman noted that a small group of rioters in Hong Kong intend to confront the central government, and jeopardize the “one country, two systems” principle.

Deep-rooted problems

“They aim to put Hong Kong into chaos, paralyze the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and then seize the administration power, thus turning Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity,” he said.

Noting the unrest in Hong Kong reflects some deep-rooted problems, which demand great attention and require effective measures to tackle, Yang added that the central government supports Carrie Lam and the HKSAR government to continue discussing solutions with people from all walks of life, including young people, through dialogue.

Yang urged people to distinguish between peaceful protests to express their demands and violent crimes and acts to challenge the bottom line of the “one country, two Systems” principle.

He also called on the society to focus on the fundamental issues of the city’s economic growth and people’s livelihood.

When asked questions related to student strikes, the spokesman stressed that the radical protesters want to use students as a tool to put pressure on the HKSAR and the central governments.