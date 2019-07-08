The story appears on
Page A6
July 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Honor for professor
Chinese stratigrapher Shen Shuzhong has been given the International Commission on Stratigraphy Medal at the just-concluded 3rd International Congress on Stratigraphy in Italy. Shen, an academician of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology under Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor of the School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, Nanjing University, is the first Asian scientist to receive the award. Shen has made achievements in Permian stratigraphy and the end-Permian mass extinction. He has also contributed to defining two golden spikes, or Global Standard Stratotype Section and Point in China.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.