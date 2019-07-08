Advanced Search

July 8, 2019

Honor for professor

Source: Xinhua | 00:19 UTC+8 July 8, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese stratigrapher Shen Shuzhong has been given the International Commission on Stratigraphy Medal at the just-concluded 3rd International Congress on Stratigraphy in Italy. Shen, an academician of the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology under Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor of the School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, Nanjing University, is the first Asian scientist to receive the award. Shen has made achievements in Permian stratigraphy and the end-Permian mass extinction. He has also contributed to defining two golden spikes, or Global Standard Stratotype Section and Point in China.

