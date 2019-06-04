Horticulture popular

Home » Nation

The International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing has received more than 1.81 million visits since opening on April 29.

The expo’s four major venues have had nearly 4.48 million visitors, with the China Pavilion alone having 1.36 million visitors, said Ye Dahua, deputy director of the expo’s coordination bureau. Ye said the expo has held 675 activities that have attracted a total of 910,000 visitors. The China Pavilion Day will be held in the expo on Thursday. About 950 participants will be invited to watch theatrical performances.