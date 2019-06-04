The story appears on
Page A6
June 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Horticulture popular
The International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing has received more than 1.81 million visits since opening on April 29.
The expo’s four major venues have had nearly 4.48 million visitors, with the China Pavilion alone having 1.36 million visitors, said Ye Dahua, deputy director of the expo’s coordination bureau. Ye said the expo has held 675 activities that have attracted a total of 910,000 visitors. The China Pavilion Day will be held in the expo on Thursday. About 950 participants will be invited to watch theatrical performances.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.