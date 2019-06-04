Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 4, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Horticulture popular

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 4, 2019 | Print Edition

The International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing has received more than 1.81 million visits since opening on April 29.

The expo’s four major venues have had nearly 4.48 million visitors, with the China Pavilion alone having 1.36 million visitors, said Ye Dahua, deputy director of the expo’s coordination bureau. Ye said the expo has held 675 activities that have attracted a total of 910,000 visitors. The China Pavilion Day will be held in the expo on Thursday. About 950 participants will be invited to watch theatrical performances.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿