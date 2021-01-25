Hostage-taker killed

Home » Nation

A kidnapper was shot dead by police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Friday after he killed one person and injured seven others with a knife, local authorities said. The suspect, a 56-year-old man surnamed Wang, stabbed seven people and took a hostage at the gate of a middle school in Kunming, the provincial capital, at about 5pm on Friday. After a nearly two-hour standoff amid talks, local police killed Wang at around 6:40pm and rescued the hostage, who suffered injuries.