January 25, 2021

Hostage-taker killed

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 25, 2021 | Print Edition

A kidnapper was shot dead by police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Friday after he killed one person and injured seven others with a knife, local authorities said. The suspect, a 56-year-old man surnamed Wang, stabbed seven people and took a hostage at the gate of a middle school in Kunming, the provincial capital, at about 5pm on Friday. After a nearly two-hour standoff amid talks, local police killed Wang at around 6:40pm and rescued the hostage, who suffered injuries.

