Housekeeping training works for poor

Home » Nation

A GOVERNMENT campaign to train impoverished women in the housekeeping business has helped them dust off poverty in southwest China’s Guizhou Province.

Wu Limei, a resident of Guizhou’s Yuelianghe Township, used to make ends meet as a migrant worker.

Last year, she returned to her hometown and participated in a government-initiated training program specializing in housekeeping.

“I have two kids, so I’m quite interested in taking care of babies,” Wu said.

In September, she was employed by a government-sponsored housekeeping company, Qianlingnu Housekeeping, where she obtained a certificate as a senior baby-sitter.

The province launched the campaign in 2010 to help local women find jobs. The project covers nine cities and prefectures in Guizhou, with 50 housekeeping stores and two senior-care facilities. So far, the project has trained 58,000 people and helped 35,000 women find jobs.

Huang Jun, a manager with Qianlingnu Housekeeping, said the company has more than 3,000 employees, 65.3 percent of whom are females from rural areas, while 33.6 percent are laid-off female workers.

“We exempted the workers from most of the training fees,” Huang said. “So far, we have helped more than 6,000 women find jobs.”

Wu rakes in 4,000 yuan (US$597) a month as a baby-sitter in Guiyang, the provincial capital, enough to push her above the poverty line. She plans to return to her hometown to become a housekeeping boss herself.

Demand for housekeepers is quite high in Guizhou, according to Wang Dan with the Women’s Federation of Guizhou. “By 2020, Guizhou will have about 1 million senior citizens above the age of 65, who will need senior care services,” Wang said.