The story appears on
Page A2
February 2, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
How do you get to China?
MANY airlines have suspended flights to China to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the country has not been completely cut off, a travel-analyst group said Friday.
Chinese airlines continue to fly from cities in Europe and the Middle East.
Japanese carriers have cancelled flights to Wuhan, Hubei province, the center of the viral epidemic, but are still serving other Chinese cities. However, official Japanese recommendations to avoid travelling to China are likely to curb demand.
“With the crisis evolving rapidly from day to day and a growing number of airlines cancelling flights to China, close monitoring is needed,” said ForwardKeys’ Olivier Pondi, a data-analysis specialist for the travel and air-transport sector.
Wuhan and the rest of Hubei have been cut off since January 23.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.