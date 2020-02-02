How do you get to China?

Home » Nation

MANY airlines have suspended flights to China to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the country has not been completely cut off, a travel-analyst group said Friday.

Chinese airlines continue to fly from cities in Europe and the Middle East.

Japanese carriers have cancelled flights to Wuhan, Hubei province, the center of the viral epidemic, but are still serving other Chinese cities. However, official Japanese recommendations to avoid travelling to China are likely to curb demand.

“With the crisis evolving rapidly from day to day and a growing number of airlines cancelling flights to China, close monitoring is needed,” said ForwardKeys’ Olivier Pondi, a data-analysis specialist for the travel and air-transport sector.

Wuhan and the rest of Hubei have been cut off since January 23.