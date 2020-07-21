Huaihe on high alert for floods

Home » Nation

THE Huaihe River Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources yesterday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level I, the highest of the four-tier emergency response system, due to the grim flood situation.

The water level at the Wangjiaba hydrological station on the main course of the Huaihe River had risen to 29.66 meters by 6:36am yesterday, exceeding the guaranteed level of 29.3 meters, according to the commission located in the city of Bengbu, east China’s Anhui Province.

The guaranteed water level refers to the upper limit of the water level that ensures the safety of the embankments and affiliated projects.

The 1,000-kilometer Huaihe is one of China’s major waterways, running through the country’s east between the Yangtze and Yellow rivers.

The Huaihe main course is facing rising flood risks, as heavy rain is forecast in the region over the next three days, the Ministry of Emergency Management warned on Sunday.

Floods will pose a threat to parts of Shanxi, Henan, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces, it said.