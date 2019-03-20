The story appears on
Page A6
March 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Huangshan’s Lotus Peak to reopen today
Lotus Peak, the highest peak in the Huangshan Scenic Area, is to reopen to tourists today after five years, according to the Huangshan Mountain administration committee.
Located at 1,864 meters above sea level, Lotus Peak is the highest peak of Huangshan Mountain in east China’s Anhui Province.
It is called so because the main peak is protruding and the small peaks are clustered, resembling a lotus blossom.
In order to protect the natural ecology, a number of popular Huangshan Mountain sites, including Lotus Peak and Tiandu Peak, open to the public on alternate turns, a practice initiated by Huangshan in 1987 and later adopted by other mountain scenic spots.
Tiandu Peak will be closed to tourists starting today.
Huangshan Mountain, also known as the Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site covering an area of 1,200 square kilometers and famous for its peculiarly shaped rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks, pines and hot springs. In recent years, it has received an average of nearly 3 million visitors per year.
