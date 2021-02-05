Huawei boss sorry over abusing job for daughter

Home » Nation

Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei on Wednesday apologized for applying for trademarks in the name of the company for his youngest daughter Annabel Yao, who is breaking into show business.

Data service company Tianyancha showed that Huawei on January 25 applied a total of 90 trademarks, including “Yao Anna,” “Yao Siwei,” “AnnalbelYao,” “YAOANNA” and “YAOSIWEI,” covering a wide range of clothing accessories, food, jewelry, machinery and equipment and other fields. The registration is still being processed.

Ren said he felt compelled to file the trademark application to prevent others from doing so with malicious intent on Huawei’s internal online community, reported Tech Planet, a media outlet focusing on tech and emerging industries.

“Some companies or individuals would maliciously step in the registration of trademarks related to Annabel Yao, so we have no choice but to do it first,” according to a note released internally to Huawei employees.

China’s Trademark Law states that citizens on the Chinese mainland must use the name of a company or hold an individual business license to apply for trademark registration.

Yao has just graduated and not registered her own company, so Ren asked Huawei’s Intellectual Property Department to apply for Yao’s trademarks, and Yao will pay for the registration fees later when she has her own company, the note said.

This is the first time Ren had abused power for private use, and he apologizes to all employees of the company, the note said.

On January 14, Yao, a 23-year-old Harvard graduate, announced her official debut in the entertainment industry by signing an agreement with Beijing TH Entertainment Co.

The music video for her first song “Backfire” debuted on January 18, drawing mixed reviews.

A documentary presents the aspiring star as a “rule-breaking princess” and royalty is a common thread in her publicity materials and her debut single. In a poster that accompanied the track, Yao is photographed seated with a crown under one foot, while one line in the lyrics says “Such a princess, don’t make me man up.”