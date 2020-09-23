Advanced Search

September 23, 2020

Hubei honors heroes

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 23, 2020 | Print Edition

Central China’s Hubei Province, once hard-hit by COVID-19, on Monday commended more than 1,000 people and over 500 groups and organizations for their contribution to the battle against the virus.

At a meeting in Wuhan, the provincial capita of Hubei, 1,164 individuals, 436 groups, 160 Communist Party of China members, and 130 primary-level Party organizations were commended for their efforts in combatting the virus and helping the country recover from the pandemic threat.

Nation
