Hubei honors heroes

Central China’s Hubei Province, once hard-hit by COVID-19, on Monday commended more than 1,000 people and over 500 groups and organizations for their contribution to the battle against the virus.

At a meeting in Wuhan, the provincial capita of Hubei, 1,164 individuals, 436 groups, 160 Communist Party of China members, and 130 primary-level Party organizations were commended for their efforts in combatting the virus and helping the country recover from the pandemic threat.