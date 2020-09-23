The story appears on
September 23, 2020
Hubei honors heroes
Central China’s Hubei Province, once hard-hit by COVID-19, on Monday commended more than 1,000 people and over 500 groups and organizations for their contribution to the battle against the virus.
At a meeting in Wuhan, the provincial capita of Hubei, 1,164 individuals, 436 groups, 160 Communist Party of China members, and 130 primary-level Party organizations were commended for their efforts in combatting the virus and helping the country recover from the pandemic threat.
