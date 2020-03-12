Huge noble tomb discovered

Home » Nation

Archaeologists have excavated a noble tomb believed to be the largest tomb of the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 BC) ever unearthed in northern China’s Shanxi Province.

Based on the tomb’s structure and features, archaeologists said the wife of a Jin duke may be buried in it. Jin was a vassal state in the Eastern Zhou Dynasty.

Although robbed by tomb raiders, scientists discovered more than 1,700 relics, including small utensils, tools and metals, including pottery, copper, iron, gold, jade, stone and bone.

Measuring 14.3 meters long and 13.5 meters wide, it is one of several tombs in the Qiujiazhuang Cemetery. At least five large-scale tomb clusters, each consisting of three tombs, have been discovered in Qiujiazhuang.

Tian Jianwen, a researcher with the Shanxi archaeological research institute, said the tomb clusters are likely to hold Jin monarchs and their wives, of great significance to the studies of Jin history and culture.