FONTANET said that the coronavirus appeared to be “weaker” than SARS in its current form, but cautioned that it could mutate into a more virulent strain.

“We don’t have evidence that says this virus is going to mutate, but that’s what happened with SARS,” he said.

“The virus has only been circulating a short time, so it's too early to say.”

Zhong Nanshan, one of China’s best known epidemiology for managing the SARS outbreak in Guangdong Province in 2003, said in an interview on state broadcaster China Central Television yesterday that there was a human-to-human transmission of the virus.

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they would be conducting greater screening of passengers arriving on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan.