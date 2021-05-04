Hundreds of missing kids saved

The story appears on
Page A4
May 4, 2021
CHINESE authorities have rescued more than 700 missing or abducted children, and arrested 86 suspects since the start of 2021, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement yesterday.
Some of the children had been separated from their families for more than 30 years. They have been sent back home with the help of local public security bureaus.
In a nationwide campaign against abduction, public security organs across the country have cracked child trafficking cases with the help of an “anti-abduction DNA system” and an online platform for releasing victim’s information, in a timely manner.
Calling for more efforts to investigate and arrest suspects, the ministry urged the public to support anti-abduction operations and help reunite missing children with their families.
