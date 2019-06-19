Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

June 19, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Hydropower on tap

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Wudongde hydropower station, which will be China’s fourth-largest and the world’s seventh-largest hydropower project upon completion, is scheduled to start power generation in August 2020.

Spanning across the Jinsha River, the upper stretches of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Wudongde hydropower station has a maximum dam height of 270 meters and a total reservoir capacity of 7.4 billion cubic meters, according to Zhang Jianshan, head of the construction bureau under the China Gezhouba Group Three Gorges Construction Engineering Co Ltd. The annual power generation is estimated at 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿