Hydropower on tap

Wudongde hydropower station, which will be China’s fourth-largest and the world’s seventh-largest hydropower project upon completion, is scheduled to start power generation in August 2020.

Spanning across the Jinsha River, the upper stretches of the Yangtze River in southwest China, Wudongde hydropower station has a maximum dam height of 270 meters and a total reservoir capacity of 7.4 billion cubic meters, according to Zhang Jianshan, head of the construction bureau under the China Gezhouba Group Three Gorges Construction Engineering Co Ltd. The annual power generation is estimated at 38.91 billion kilowatt-hours.