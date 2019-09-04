Home » Nation

“THE acts of violence by a few rioters have gone beyond the scope of a peaceful assembly. Their acts of violence constitute violent crimes in any countries and regions under any law system. The radical protesters are definitely rioters,” spokesman Yang Guang said yesterday.

“They act as pawns of external forces and anti-China rabble-rousers so willingly, even at the cost of executing evil acts of violence and crimes. They are intent on gumming up Hong Kong and paralyzing its government, trying to exercise jurisdiction over the SAR, then turning Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity.

They have used lethal weapons, and 1,600 police officers have had their personal information leaked online, he said.

Nearly 100 petrol bombs have been used, and MTR control rooms have been damaged, he continues. “I can smell terrorism,” he said.

On the issue of universal suffrage, Yang said that the Hong Kong democratic system was developed after 1997, and the Basic Law states the chief executive and legislature can be elected by universal suffrage.

Since the handover, Beijing has been making progress on democracy in the city, Yang says. In 2007, China’s top legislative body even decided that the city’s leader and legislature would be elected through universal suffrage by 2017 at the earliest. On August 31, 2014, Beijing issued the “831” political reform framework. It was only because of the opposition camp that an electoral reform package tabled in accordance with that framework was voted down, he says.