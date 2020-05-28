Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

May 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Icebreaker gets overhaul

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Xuelong 2, China’s first domestically built polar icebreaker, has been in a shipyard for maintenance after its first Antarctic expedition, preparing for future sea trials and scientific research in the Arctic.

The work at the Jiangnan Shipyard Group in Shanghai will be completed in mid-June, according to the Polar Research Institute of China said.

Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, left Shenzhen on October 15 on the country’s 36th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on April 23.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿