Icebreaker gets overhaul

Xuelong 2, China’s first domestically built polar icebreaker, has been in a shipyard for maintenance after its first Antarctic expedition, preparing for future sea trials and scientific research in the Arctic.

The work at the Jiangnan Shipyard Group in Shanghai will be completed in mid-June, according to the Polar Research Institute of China said.

Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, left Shenzhen on October 15 on the country’s 36th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on April 23.