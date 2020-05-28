The story appears on
Page A6
May 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Icebreaker gets overhaul
Xuelong 2, China’s first domestically built polar icebreaker, has been in a shipyard for maintenance after its first Antarctic expedition, preparing for future sea trials and scientific research in the Arctic.
The work at the Jiangnan Shipyard Group in Shanghai will be completed in mid-June, according to the Polar Research Institute of China said.
Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, left Shenzhen on October 15 on the country’s 36th Antarctic expedition and returned to Shanghai on April 23.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.