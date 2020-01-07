Iconic ancient ships sail on in works of devoted model maker

Home » Nation

Wearing a mask and gloves, Wu Pei, 65, carefully smoothed the wooden steps on the scale model of the famed 17th Century Swedish warship Vasa, which sank after sailing 1,300 meters on his maiden voyage, with a file and then polished them with emery paper.

“The middle part of the steps should be made to look dented and old as the original ship,” said Wu in his workshop in the city of Hefei, capital of eastern China’s Anhui Province.

In an era when ships are no longer the main mode of transportation, Wu has spent 30 years painstakingly recreating old ships from different periods and countries.

His 300-square-meter workshop is packed with handmade models of warships, fishing boats and schooners. Many of his works have been selected for exhibition in local museums.

“Each ship has its own story and is part of history. I want to keep the history alive through these ships,” said the model ship maker.

Growing up along the Yangtze River, Wu was fascinated by the vessels that passed through the river. His interest grew even further when hearing his father tell stories about sailing.

“I have liked handwork since childhood. I tried to carve a small stone boat during my summer vacation,” Wu recalled, thinking of his first handmade boat.

His various work experiences as a carpenter, painter and carver paved the way for his pursuit of making model ships. In the 1990s, Wu decided to focus on it full time after the factory he worked in was closed.

“Building model ships demands great patience and meticulousness, and it can take months and sometimes even more than a year,” said Wu, adding that all the models are built from scratch using wood and wire for the hull and canvas for the sails.

However, the biggest challenge is not making ships but searching for information about a ship before starting a project.

“We have to respect history and try to recreate the ancient ships according to the historical records rather than by imagination,” said Wu. The lack of original drawings of many ancient Chinese ships made the process even harder.

In one case, Wu spent two and a half years making a Chinese Treasure Ship from the famous fleet of admiral Zheng He, who led seven expeditionary voyages during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

“There are no clear records left about its layout and facilities, and I had to find clues from many places and piece them together like completing a jigsaw puzzle,” said Wu.

After searching many public libraries, he asked a friend in Japan to help him find a painting collection that could shed light on the ship.

His final work, 4 meters high, 3.2 meters long and 1.2 meters wide, retains as much detail as the original, with a watchtower, anchors, lamps and dozens of cannons.

The model was bought by a museum in Wuhan, central Hubei Province, for 280,000 yuan (US$40,205.6).

“Ships are also a cultural icon, which reflect different cultures, economies and history at different times and regions,” Wu said.

Wu has made a 6-meter ancient Chinese passenger ship, based on a 10cm drawing on a painting from the Song Dynasty (960-1279). He was impressed by the wisdom of the ancient people.

“This ship is well-equipped. There are beautifully carved windows, comfortable tables and seats for passengers to have a rest and even hencoops to raise chickens,” Wu said.