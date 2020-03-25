Iconic section of Great Wall partially reopening

Home » Nation

The famous Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing partly reopened yesterday, after being closed for almost two months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The scenic area will be open between 9am and 4pm and the daily number of visitors will be capped at 19,500. As of 2pm yesterday, 892 tickets had been reserved.

Visitors must book tickets on the official website or through WeChat in advance and register with their personal information to get a health code. Their temperatures will be taken upon entry.

A one-way circular tour route has been designed to prevent the gathering of crowds. The cableway, the China Great Wall Museum, the ancient Great Wall and some other sections remain closed.

The Badaling Great Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is located in Beijing’s Yanqing District, about 60km northwest of the city center. It was the earliest section to open and is the most popular segment of the Great Wall among tourists. The scenic area received more than 9.9 million visitors in 2018.

The Mausoleum of Qinshihuang, known for the famous army of terracotta warriors in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, will also reopen today after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus suspended the museum for two months.

To visit the Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, tourists need to make a reservation, with a maximum of 8,000 people allowed to visit every day, according to the provincial cultural heritage bureau.

The museum will not accept tour groups and no guides will be provided other than automated services. Three other museums, including the Shaanxi History Museum, will also reopen today.