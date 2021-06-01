Illegal crossings

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 18,639 individuals have been nabbed for illegal border crossing since December 2020, up 248 percent year on year, China’s National Immigration Administration said yesterday.

Since the Ministry of Public Security launched a special campaign late last year, authorities have investigated 6,732 cases involving actions that jeopardize border security and arrested 17,285 suspects nationwide, up 156 percent and 202 percent year on year.