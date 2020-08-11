Illegal fishing crackdown

Home » Nation

Chinese authorities yesterday launched parallel inspection and law enforcement operations against illegal fishing in the Yangtze River and its waterways.

The operations will be jointly carried out over 15 days by the public security and fishery departments and relevant law enforcement authorities along 40 waterways most prone to illegal fishing.

More than 700 kilograms of catch in 43 illegal fishing cases were seized yesterday. The operations are part of a three-year campaign launched in late June.