police have busted 90 gang- and violence-related criminal rings in a crackdown targeting forces involved in illegal sand mining along the Yangtze River, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. Guo Lin, spokesperson of the ministry, said that so far in the yearlong crackdown, which started in January, police have solved 1,667 criminal cases involving more than 1.79 billion yuan (US$252 million). Over 2.88 million cubic meters of sand illegally excavated had been seized, according to Guo.