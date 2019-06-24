Improved air quality

The story appears on
Page A3
June 24, 2019
AIR quality improved in Chinese cities in the first five months of 2019, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. Some 337 Chinese cities enjoyed good air quality on 80.3 percent of days from January to May this year.
Several regions saw a decrease in PM2.5 in May 2019, with that in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Yangtze River Delta down 16.7 percent and 8.6 percent year on year respectively. Haikou, Lhasa and Shenzhen ranked top three on the list of 168 cities’ air quality in the first five months while cities in the provinces of Hebei, Henan and Shanxi lagged behind.
