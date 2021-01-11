Improving warnings for quakes

Home » Nation

China aims to complete the building of pilot earthquake early warning and instant seismic intensity reporting systems in several high-stake regions this June, the China Earthquake Administration has said recently.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region in north China, as well as southwest China’s Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, will take the lead in establishing their early warning systems that can inform the public of upcoming earthquakes with countdowns in seconds.

Expected to boost quake mitigation, the systems can send alerts through various devices including TVs, mobile phones and warning terminals. They can also report the seismic intensity of an earthquake within a minute of its occurrence.

The quake warning information service has already been available in parts of Sichuan, Yunnan and Fujian, which sits in the quake zone along China’s southeast coast.

An administration official said the early warning and instant seismic intensity reporting systems will cover five of China’s most quake-prone areas by 2023.