In Suzhou, strategy for foreign cash is paying off

Suzhou, in the eastern Jiangsu Province, has become one of the most popular investment destinations in the country for foreign companies.

With more than 10 million people, the city attracted 475 foreign investment projects and US$6 billion of foreign investment in the first half of the year.

“China is one of our most important markets,” said Syed Jafry, senior vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a biotechnology product development company based in the United States.

The company, which has more than 5,000 employees in China, signed an agreement to invest and build an additional production base in the city in August.

“We will focus on investment in biological medicine and play a more important role in the field of biological medicine and technology,” Jafry said.

For many international companies in Suzhou, an efficient government with excellent problem-solving abilities is one of the city’s biggest attractions.

“In Suzhou, the government can solve our problems overnight ... which is hard to imagine in many other countries,” said Yu Qiling, senior vice president for commerce and administration with Bosch Automotive Electronics China.

“The mayor and deputy mayor of Taicang City came to our company on their own and listened to our requests,” said Liu Jiamin, plant manager of a Taicang-based Alpine Electronics factory.