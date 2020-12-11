Inaugural comp a showcase for vocational skills

Home » Nation

The country’s first Vocational Skills Competition kicked off yesterday at the Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair) Complex in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province.

In a congratulatory letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping said skilled workers are an important force in China’s manufacturing and innovation sectors.

“The vocational skills competition offers a platform for skilled talent to show off their skills and exchange with each other,” Xi said.

“It’s expected to help expand the number of skilled workers and promote economic and social development.”

He called for governments at all levels to attach greater importance to skills, promoting the spirits of labor, labor models and craftsmen to encourage more people, especially the younger generation, to pursue high-level skills and cultivate more skilled talent.

With the theme “New Era, New Skills, New Dream,” the competition is the largest ever in China and will be held biennially.

The first competition is hosted by the government of Guangdong and will run through Sunday.

It boasts 2,557 contestants from all over the country competing in 86 skill programs.

They will be assessed by 2,376 judges.

The competitors, 83 percent male and 17 percent female, are between the ages of 16 and 58, and 90 percent are younger than 30.

Almost half are students from vocational and technical schools, and more than 40 percent are college and university students. The rest are employed by businesses.

Among the skill programs, 63 are included in the 46th WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Shanghai in 2022.

As such, contestants in these programs will also compete for places on the national training team for international competition.

Nine of the skills programs are for pairs, one is for trios and the other 76 are for single participants.

According to Zhang Lixin, head of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security’s professional capabilities development department and secretary general of the national skills competition’s organizing committee, the competition’s skills cover 14 industries, including manufacturing, information technology, transportation, construction and services.

“All the skills serve the real economy,” Zhang said. “More than half belong to production and services industries, and about 40 percent to emerging industries.”

Winners will be announced at the closing ceremony Sunday night.

The top three winners or winning teams of each skill program will be given gold, silver and bronze medals.

Contestants and teams who finish in the top half of each program will receive medallions for excellence.

To encourage participation from people in West China, the event will give out awards exclusively for them.

The medals have the Chinese character for skill and an embossment of the Great Wall on one side, and images of Guangdong landmarks such as the Canton Tower and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on the other.

More than 100 companies, including Huawei, Tencent and Siemens, have provided 630 million yuan (US$96.21 million) worth of equipment and technical support.