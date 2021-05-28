The story appears on
Page A9
May 28, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Inner Mongolia ex-official goes on trial
Ma Ming, the former vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia regional committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, went on trial for bribery yesterday at the Intermediate People’s Court of Zibo City in the eastern Shandong Province.
Ma stands accused of taking advantage of various positions from 2000 to 2019 to seek benefits for others regarding business operations, job promotions, case handling, and loan granting.
Ma accepted 157.85 million yuan (US$24.65 million) worth of money and valuables, the prosecutors said.
During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence, and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their respective full accounts.
Ma pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.
