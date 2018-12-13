Innovation drives quality development

The story appears on
December 13, 2018
THE barometer of innovation capability in China rose at a faster pace in 2017, official data showed yesterday.
The China Innovation Index increased a pleasing 6.8 percent to 196.3 points, an accelerated growth rate compared with 5.7 percent in 2016, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics.
The index comprises four sub-indices, which measure innovation environment, input, output and effects.
The sub-index for the innovation environment jumped 10.4 percent, while innovation input, output and effects, rose 6.2 percent, 5.9 percent, and 4.8 percent.
“China had a better environment for innovation in 2017, with increased investment and output as well as improved effects,” the NBS said.
“The continued improvement in the innovation capability has provided strong momentum for high-quality development,” said Guan Xiaojing, an NBS senior statistician.
