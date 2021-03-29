Inoculations surpass 100m doses in China

Home » Nation

China set a milestone in its national vaccination campaign as inoculations surpassed 100 million doses shortly after it achieved a global supply of COVID-19 vaccines of more than 100 million doses.

China has administered more than 102.42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, proving its effectiveness and efficacy, the National Health Commission announced at a press conference yesterday. China’s global supply of COVID-19 vaccines also topped 100 million doses as of Friday, it said.

China is now just 30 million doses behind the US, ranking second in the world in terms of receiving vaccines. As of press time, the US had administered a total of 130 million doses. The current vaccination rate in China is 5.76 percent, ranking 57th in the world, data showed.

China saw a daily increase of more than 3 million doses ever since the country has initiated its daily vaccination report on March 24. For the next phase, cities across the country will continue to add temporary vaccination stations and provide door-to-door vaccination services to achieve the largest global immunity barrier.

China administered 6.119 million doses on March 26, the highest number of inoculations in a day so far, Wu Liangyou, an official from the NHC said.

The NHC has said that China’s daily vaccination capacity has surpassed 10 million doses. The first batch of 74,766 vaccination sites in 15 regions have been set up to provide vaccinations for the public as of March 25.

China’s rapid vaccination rollout is backed by a nationwide coordination plan, which aims to implement vaccination in stages across the country. At the same time, the NHC has set up working groups stationed in various places to guide them on how to implement the scheme.

China set itself a vaccination target of covering about 40 percent of the population by June, which means that the daily inoculation number will jump to about 10 million doses. Some experts have been quoted as saying that the daily inoculation rate nationwide has the potential to peak at about 15 million doses.

Officials from the NHC yesterday stressed that COVID-19 vaccines should not be given to people with health conditions listed on the vaccine introductions, underlining the safety precautions taken when receiving vaccines.

Zhang Yuntao, vice president of the China National Biotec Group, a subsidiary of the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), said the antibody against coronavirus persists after nine months of vaccination, current monitoring data showed.