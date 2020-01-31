Institutions push for vaccine

Home » Nation

A GROUP of Chinese institutions is stepping up vaccine development for the novel coronavirus.

Tsinghua University has set up a research team with rich experience in developing vaccines and agents against coronaviruses.

Lead researcher Zhang Linqi said developing a vaccine against the virus will be much easier than finding an HIV vaccine.

Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University has launched a program to develop an mRNA vaccine for novel coronavirus. Developers say manufacturing the vaccine samples will need at most 40 days.

Researchers from Fudan University, also based in Shanghai, are cooperating with their US counterparts on the virus vaccine development.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention has started developing vaccines after isolating the first strain of the novel coronavirus earlier this week.

So far, five strains of the virus have been isolated and two of them are ready for vaccine development.