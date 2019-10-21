Home » Nation

The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences has developed an intelligent management system for orchards, which can be used in the precise management of horticultural crops such as apples, oranges and pears.

This is the latest achievement of China’s agricultural research in smart agriculture and the CAAS has been systematically carrying out research on the core theories, technology, equipment and integrated systems of smart agriculture, said Tang Huajun, president of the CAAS.

The system for intelligent orchard management uses the integration of space remote sensing, aerial remote sensing and the Internet of Things to build an integrated system utilizing intelligent perception technology, said Wu Wenbin, chief scientist of the CAAS intelligent agricultural innovation team.