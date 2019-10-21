The story appears on
Page A6
October 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Intelligent orchard management
The Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences has developed an intelligent management system for orchards, which can be used in the precise management of horticultural crops such as apples, oranges and pears.
This is the latest achievement of China’s agricultural research in smart agriculture and the CAAS has been systematically carrying out research on the core theories, technology, equipment and integrated systems of smart agriculture, said Tang Huajun, president of the CAAS.
The system for intelligent orchard management uses the integration of space remote sensing, aerial remote sensing and the Internet of Things to build an integrated system utilizing intelligent perception technology, said Wu Wenbin, chief scientist of the CAAS intelligent agricultural innovation team.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.